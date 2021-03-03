Detroit man sentenced to nearly 5 years for distributing meth in Mon County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced a Michigan man Wednesday to 57 months in federal prison for a drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Christopher Shook, 33 of Detroit, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” in October 2020. Shook admitted to having methamphetamine in August 2020 in Monongalia County.

Sentenced to 4.75 years, Shook initially faced up to 20 years behind bars.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case against Shook.