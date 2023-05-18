A man that deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office are seeking to identify. Credit: Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office.

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — Deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say was involved in a recent theft of property.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s official Facebook page, the theft happened on Israel’s Fork. Deputies did not specify exactly when or where it happened, or what the stolen property was.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the man in question. He was wearing jeans, a sweatshirt and a hat, and has facial hair.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office. Its phone number is 304-873-2203.