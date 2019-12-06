Doddridge County fugitive caputered after nearly 2 month on the run, deputies say

WEST UNION, W.Va. – A man who deputies called “Doddridge County’s most wanted fugitive” was captured and taken into custody on Friday morning, according to a post on the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Jerry Fincham

In the post, deputies said Jerry Fincham was apprehended by United States Marshals in Newton Falls, Ohio early Friday morning after nearly two months on the run. Deputies also said in the post that they, along with Doddridge County Probation, worked closely with U.S. Marshals throughout the investigation.

On October 10, the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page that they were actively searching for Fincham after he failed to report back to jail after he left drug rehab. In the post deputies said Fincham had the potential to “be violent at times.”

No further information on Fincham, or the charges he is facing have been released at this time.