Doddridge County man charged after Facebook post admitting he loves 10-year-old girl, deputies say

WEST UNION, W.Va. — A man has been charged with soliciting a minor after posting on Facebook that he loved a 10-year-old girl, deputies say.

James Moore

On May 23, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department were alerted to a post on Facebook where James Moore, 27, of West Union, admitted to loving a 10-year-old girl and detailed incidents where he had spent time with her, according to a criminal complaint.

Two days after being alerted to the post, officers spoke with the minor, who told them that she had been talking with Moore for a few months, deputies said. After speaking to the minor, deputies were able to obtain permission to view the girl’s cell phone, according to the complaint.

In Moore’s messages to the minor, deputies found one conversation where Moore stated “But after this I can’t be buy you s***, because it’d make me a f***ing pedo,” as well as other messages of the sort, deputies said.

Also on the phone, deputies found a video showing the minor in a state of undress laying on a bed and “doing crafts,” and that Moore would “zoom the camera” during the recording, according to the complaint.

After deputies arrived at Moore’s residence in West Union, they explained that they were investigating him in regard to the female, to which Moore replied that he had stayed overnight at the minor’s home several times, and that sometimes he slept in the same room, officers said.

During the conversation, Moore admitted that he “began to fall in love with [the minor] even though it was ‘f***ed up’,” according to the complaint. Moore continued by stating that the video was a TikTok that the minor wanted to make and at the end of the video, Moore can clearly be heard saying “bad ass,” deputies said.

After that, deputies found a text on Moore’s phone to the minor stating that he “likes [her] more than a friend,” according to the complaint.

Moore has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.