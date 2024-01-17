NEW MILTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Doddridge County woman was charged after an unresponsive 2-year-old was taken to the hospital and tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

Gabrielle Charles

On Jan. 16, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department filed a criminal complaint for an incident reported at United Hospital Center (UHC) on Nov. 29, 2023.

In that incident, a 2-year-old was hospitalized “due to being unresponsive,” and tests determined the child “was positive for marijuana and methamphetamine,” deputies said.

On that date in November, Gabrielle Charles, 24, of New Milton, used marijuana in front of the toddler and was “in an active relationship with a known addict of methamphetamine,” according to the complaint. Court documents said that the addict had “been caught inside the residence with methamphetamine … on at least one occasion.”

Charles has been charged with child neglect. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.