Doddridge County woman charged after allegedly biting 5-year-old girl

SALEM, W.Va. — A Doddridge County Woman has been charged after allegedly biting a 5-year-old girl.

Suzanna Fowler

On Mar. 7, Suzanna Fowler, 43, of Salem, “did inflict a physical injury,” to a 5-year old girl, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim went to school the next day “with an obvious bite mark on her right cheek,” deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department stated.

The injury, according to the complaint, “was sustained while being disciplined by [Fowler] the day before.”

Fowler has been charged with child abuse. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.