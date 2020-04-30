Doddridge County woman charged in Clarksburg when officers see drugs in plain view inside her vehicle

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Doddridge County woman has been charged for possession with intent after officers find drugs in plain view inside of her vehicle at an Auto Zone in Clarksburg.

On April 29, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to the Auto Zone at 106 W Main St. in Clarksburg in reference to a call of a female banging her head against her vehicle’s steering wheel and “acting in an erratic manor,” according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed the female described in the call, later identified as Casey Shaw, 36, of West Union, in a Ford Fusion sitting in the parking lot with its driver’s side door open, officers said.

Shaw was “bouncing around and acting in an erratic manner” as officers began to approach Shaw’s vehicle, and as officers got closer, they observed in plain sight a “bundle of heroine stamps,” according to the complaint. Also in plain sight in the vehicle, officers said they found another set of five heroin stamps in a silver makeup bag.

When officers removed Shaw from the vehicle and performed a more in-depth search, they found a total of 60 stamps in one bundle, three loose heroin stamps, and a small amount of methamphetamine wrapped in a dollar bill in Shaw’s makeup bag, according to the complaint.

Also found in the vehicle were empty cellophane bags, “numerous amounts” of drug paraphernalia, $161 in U.S. currency, as well as “empty stamps,” police said.

Officers observed Shaw having “constricted pupils, rapid speech and rapid/excessive body movements,” and she told officers that she had driven to the Auto Zone in order to get brake fluid for her car, according to the complaint.

Shaw told officers she had only been at the Auto Zone a few minutes prior to their arrival and that she “had not consumed anything after arrival,” officers said.

However, Shaw admitted that she had recently used Suboxone, Xanax and marijuana, and when given a field sobriety test by officers on scene, she showed “positive signs of impairment,” according to the complaint.

Shaw has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.