WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Ohio man will spend 14 years in prison after admitting to enticing a 9-year-old West Virginia girl to send him sexually explicit images.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said that Steven Wolford, 26, of Cadiz, Ohio, used Facebook Messenger to communicate with his victim, and officers found child pornography on two cellular phones that were seized from him during the execution of a search warrant.

“Thanks to the excellent work of law enforcement, Mr. Wolford won’t be able to victimize anyone for the next fourteen years,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said in a press release. “Predators like Wolford walk among us, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to do everything in its power to protect children in our community.”

The Wetzel County Sheriff’s Department and the Cadiz Police Department investigated, according to the DOJ.