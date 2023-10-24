MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A victim has serious injuries after Morgantown Police say they responded to a car wreck and found that one of the drivers had been shot in the shoulder.

It happened just after 9:15 p.m. on Monday on Don Knotts Boulevard near the Waterfront Hotel, police said.

Police said others involved saw a man running from the scene.

Mon County EMS took the driver to the hospital with what police said were serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.

The police department is also encouraging residents to report suspected criminal activity to the Morgantown Police Department Switchboard at 304-284-7522.