MARLINTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is facing charges after he tested positive for meth and other amphetamines after a collision that killed two people near Marlinton.

On April 10, troopers with the Pocahontas County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Rt. 219 and U.S. Rt. 150 near Marlinton, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they observed a 1984 Peterbilt “dump truck to be overturned on top of a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt” which was “crushed underneath the dump truck,” troopers said.

Troopers learned that “EMS crews on scene pronounced both the driver and front seat passenger of the car to be deceased at the scene,” and the driver of the dump truck was identified as Tony Garretson, 51, of Marlinton, according to the complaint.

When troopers spoke with Garretson, he stated that “he was unable to get the dump truck to stop and traveled through a stop sign.” Troopers said during that conversation, Garretson “displayed signs of impairment,” such as “a faint odor of alcohol, pinpoint pupils and glassy eyes.”

At that time, Garretson was taken to Pocahontas Memorial Hospital “where he consented to a blood draw,” and on April 12, troopers executed a warrant to obtain the results of Garretson’s medical records, which yielded “positive results of amphetamines and methamphetamine to be present in Garretson’s blood,” according to the complaint.

Garretson has been charged with two counts of DUI causing death. He is currently out on a $40,000 bond.