Drug investigation in Marion County leads to 2 arrests

FARMINGTON, W.Va. – Two Marion County residents have been arrested on drug, child neglect and conspiracy charges after multiple drugs were found inside their home, some of which deputies said were left within reach of two young children children

An investigation into the sale of controlled substances by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department resulted in a couple being charged with conspiracy and child neglect, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department involved in the investigation used a series of controlled buys throughout the months of April, May and June to determine that Denzel Copen, 66, of Farmington, was selling multiple controlled substances from his residence at 4390 Daybrook Road, according to the complaint.

Denzel Copen

After it was determined Copen was selling from his home, deputies executed a search warrant on the home, where Cope was present with Tracy Copen, 38, of Fairview, and two small children, one of whom has severe autism, according to deputies. Deputies said Tracy Copen was in a bedroom with the children, and there was a plate lying on the floor in the bedroom with a line of methamphetamine within easy reach of the children.

Tracy Copen

A further search found digital scales, packing materials, a large amount of U.S. currency on Denzel Copen’s person, an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, an undisclosed amount of marijuana, an undisclosed number of 80 mg pills of Oxycontin, an undisclosed number of Subutex pills and several tablets believed to be ecstasy, as well as some alprazolam pills, according to the complaint.

Deputies found more alprazolam pills in a nightstand in the same room as the children, and recovered a small safe which had become known to them through previous search warrants of the premises, according to the complaint. Inside the safe was multiple controlled substances, including methamphetamine, Subutex and cocaine, according to deputies.

Denzel Copen is charged with 11 counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. Tracy Copen is charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of child neglect and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.