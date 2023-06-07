HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Ritchie County Grand Jury returned 24 indictments during its June session.

Among them were the four people arrested earlier this month after a series of controlled meth buys by the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department using a confidential informant. Those four were indicted on the following charges:

Crystal George, 44, of Clarksburg: Delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony violation of the uniform controlled substances act.

Steven McElfresh, 36, of Cairo: Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony violation of the uniform controlled substances act and three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

David Melott, 58, of Ellenboro: Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony violation of the uniform controlled substances act.

Casey Owens, 30, of Ellenboro: Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony violation of the uniform controlled substances act.

David Melott Casey Owens Steven McElfresh Crystal George

David Deak, 32, of Ellenboro, was also indicted on 13 counts of delivery of a controlled substance for incidents that happened between April 2022 and April 2023, as well as two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony violation of the uniform controlled substances act.

