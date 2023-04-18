GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg woman is facing charges after a crash in Grafton that happened on Lincoln Street Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident began when a detective with the Grafton Police Department was called to a single-vehicle accident over the hill where a car came to a stop on Mulligan Street. While the detective was responding to the crash scene, witnesses informed the detective that the driver of the vehicle hid bags behind a nearby garage before the detective arrived, the complaint said.

The detective then searched the area and reported finding three bags, one of which smelled of marijuana. The detective then detained the driver and Sarah Quinn, 38, of Clarksburg, who initially claimed the bag that smelled of marijuana was not theirs, but after the detective said it would be searched, Quinn allegedly said that something of hers was inside one of the bags.

During the search, the detective found a bag of marijuana buds and another bag containing a white crystalline substance that Quinn allegedly identified as methamphetamine, as well as pills and a digital scale.

The two were taken into custody, according to the complaint, and the other two bags were searched as well. Alprazolam tablets, a Schedule IV substance, a large crystal-like rock, white powder, more pills, a bag of marijuana leaves, five glass smoking devices and a metal snorting device were found in the remaining bags, according to the complaint.

The driver was not listed on the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website as of Monday or Tuesday.