WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Ohio man was found with a “large quantity” of drugs and drug contraband on Saturday following a high-speed chase on I-77 near Mineral Wells, according to a release from the West Virginia State Police (WVSP).

Starting around 3:06 p.m., troopers with the WVSP, along with members of the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, pursued the suspect, Gary Bland Jr., 33 of Akron, Ohio, along I-77 due to the suspect’s vehicle displaying a stolen Ohio registration.

Bland stopped the vehicle and surrendered after fleeing at speeds of around 108 mph, “almost striking other vehicles,” police said. He was then taken to Camden Clark Medical Center after telling police that he had ingested fentanyl.

A “large quantity of oxycodone pills and other drug contraband” was located inside Bland’s vehicle, according to the release.

Upon medical release, Bland will be charged with Fleeing With Reckless Indifference and Possession With Intent To Deliver. No injuries or damages were reported.