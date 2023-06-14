TUNNELTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County man is facing charges after West Virginia State Police troopers say they found 73 GM of meth, 109 guns and two stolen off-road/on-road bikes were found in a Tunnelton residence while serving a capias warrant.

It happened on Tuesday, June 13 on Senior Drive. Troopers say that they announced their presence at various points of entry, they heard a voice coming from inside the house, but the person would not exit.

Troopers then obtained a search warrant for David Bennett at the residence, according to a criminal complaint; they found him.

While clearing rooms, troopers said they found large meth crystals “inside a plastic case located on a dresser in open view,” prompting them to obtain another search warrant.

Bennett, according to the complaint, “stated there would be more of the above mentioned controlled substance on his desk inside the garage.”

The search turned up:

A large amount of meth

Several hundred baggies

Scales

Cash, including some inside of a safe

Meth smoking devices and containers with residue inside a safe

273 capsules of a substance later identified as Gabapentin

Troopers then obtained another search warrant for additional firearms and ended up finding 109 of them, as well as a “large amount” of ammunition and various magazines, according to the complaint.

Two off-road/on-road bikes that were reported stolen, one worth $5,130 reported stolen from Virginia and one worth $4,370 reported stolen through the Morgantown detachment of the West Virginia State Police, were also found, according to the complaint.

Bennett was charged with possession with intent to deliver and receiving/transferring stolen property, a felony.

Bennett is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $3,000 cash-only bond, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s website.