Drugs, violence & DUIs top Ritchie County indictments

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – A Ritchie County grand jury has returned indictments against 16 people, on a variety of charges.

Drug Charges:

Raymond Sellers

Raymond Sellers, 63 of Harrisville, was indicted on five counts of delivery of a controlled substance, four counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Sellers was arrested in December 2021, after sheriff’s deputies found drugs, while serving a search warrant at a home in Harrisville.

Roy Powell

Roy Powell, 45 of Kingwood, was indicted on one count of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Powell was arrested in December 2021, after a traffic stop on U.S. Route 50.

Brianna Collins

Dawn Anderson, 49 of Harrisville, was indicted for four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and four counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Brianna Collins, 28 of Pennsboro, was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and conspiracy to commit a felony. Collins is being held without bond, in the North Central Regional Jail.

Violence:

Jospeh Eddy, 40 of Pennsboro, was indicted for malicious assault, strangulation and domestic battery.

Rilee Elliott

Rilee Elliott, 19 of Cairo, was indicted for malicious assault. Elliott was arrested in October 2021, after sheriff’s deputies said she stabbed a man in Harrisville. She is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, without bond.

Jayson Holt

Jayson Holt, 42 of Greenwood, was indicted for domestic assault, domestic battery, burglary, destruction of property and three counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order. Holt is being held, without bond, in the Northern Regional Jail.

DUI Charges:

Randall Echard, Jr., 32 of Harrisville, was indicted on charges of fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference and driving while license is revoked for DUI, third offense.

Thomas Smith, 50 of West Union, was indicted on charges of fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference and driving while license is revoked for DUI, third offense.

Brent Muskin, 51 of Marietta, Ohio, was indicted for DUI, third offense. Muskin is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $10,000.

Other Charges:

Heather West, 39 of Pennsboro, was indicted for assisting a sex offender in eluding law enforcement.

Kenneth Ahouse

Kenneth Ahouse, 44 of Pennsboro, was indicted for escape and two counts of failure to provide notice of registration changes, second offense. Ahouse is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

Larry Sterling, 70 of Pennsboro, was indicted for failure to provide notice of registration changes.

Bradley McCloy

Anthony Farr, 35 of Bridgeport, was indicted for practicing law without a law license, misconduct by a notary public, fraudulent schemes and three counts of obtaining money by false pretense.

Bradley McCloy, 34 of Pullman, was indicted for failure to provide support to a minor. McCloy is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, without bond.

Zachary Fagin, 30 of Milford, Ohio, was indicted on charges of grand larceny and transferring stolen property.