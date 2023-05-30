FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after deputies say he fled the scene of an accident he caused while under the influence of alcohol in Marion County.

On May 27, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department received information about a single-vehicle accident taking place on Helen’s Run Road near Morgan Run in Marion County, according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Blare

Deputies learned that Michael Blare, 19, of Littleton, was driving the vehicle and three of the passengers in his vehicle were injured, the complaint said. Blare then “fled the scene with another driver on a motorcycle,” according to deputies.

A short time later, deputies located Blare on Buffalo Brink Road and spoke with him; during that time, deputies “observed [Blare] to be unsteady walking,” according to the complaint.

While deputies spoke with Blare, he “admitted to drinking before driving his vehicle,” and also had “bloodshot watery eyes,” and “a heavy smell of alcoholic beverage on him,” deputies said.

Blare has been charged with DUI causing bodily injury and leaving the scene of an accident. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $150,012 bond.