Drunk man arrested on multiple charges claims to be ‘president of Buckhannon’

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A Buckhannon man has been charged after endangering a child and fleeing from police while drunk.

On Jan. 26, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department were at a stoplight at the intersection of Sheetz and Walmart in Buckhannon when they saw an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed passing a school bus, according to a criminal complaint.

Travis Lane

Deputies then activated their emergency lights and siren in an attempt to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver of which was later identified as Travis Lane, 32, of Buckhannon, deputies said.

At that point, Lane continued driving until he “came to an abrupt stop” at the Lowe’s parking lot; deputies ordered Lane out of the vehicle and handcuffed him, during which time they “could smell the odor of alcohol emitting from him,” according to the complaint.

When deputies asked Lane what he was doing, he said that “he was trying to get the little girl in his car to the hospital because she has COVID,” deputies said.

After being read his Miranda rights, Lane told deputies that “he was driving so erratically” because “he cared more about [the] little girl than the other people,” and that he “wanted to get her to the hospital because she was spitting up blood,” according to the complaint.

While attempting to place Lane into deputies’ cruiser, Lane “tensed up,” and began resisting, stating that “he knew his rights and wanted a blood draw immediately,” and that deputies “needed to let him go because he was the president of Buckhannon,” deputies said.

Once deputies took Lane to the sheriff’s office, he refused to comply with deputies’ tests and “demanded to go to the hospital to get his blood drawn,” according to the complaint.

While at St. Joseph’s Hospital, deputies asked Lane if he consented to answer questions, after which he “admitted to drinking the night prior” and said that he “has not slept for a couple of days,” deputies said.

CPS arrived on scene to take the juvenile back to her caretaker, according to the complaint.

Lane has been charged with fleeing while DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference and child neglect creating risk of injury. Lane is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.