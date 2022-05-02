FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Fairmont.

Hiram Wilson

On April 29, officers with the Fairmont Police Department received information on a possible sexual assault which took place at a home in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

The complainant told officers that a 14-year-old girl was at the residence of Hiram Wilson, 73, of Fairmont, and he sexually assaulted her, officers said.

Officers made contact with Wilson, who consented to an interview; in the interview, Wilson said that the juvenile “did come to his residence and removed her clothing,” and that he inappropriately touched her during that time, according to the complaint.

Wilson has been charged with third-degree sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,512 bond.