Elderly Upshur County man charged with sexually abusing underage girl from kindergarten through high school

Crime
Robert Harper

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A Buckhannon man is facing multiple sexual abuse charges after police said he sexually abused an underage girl on multiple occasions from the time she was in kindergarten until she was 15.

A criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police stated that on Thursday, January 2, Robert Harper, 75, of Buckhannon made sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl without her consent on two occasions. The complaint stated that the January 2 incidents took place in a parking lot and at a home in Buckhannon.

Troopers stated that Harper touched the juvenile’s “sex organ” and did so as a “result of forcible compulsion.” Troopers also said that Harper committed four other separate acts of sexual contact on the juvenile beginning when she was in Kindergarten. All of the incidents of sexual abuse took place in Upshur County, according to the complaint.

Harper has been charged with six counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust, and six counts of first degree sexual abuse, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $250,144.

