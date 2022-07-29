Timothy Roy McDonald. Courtesy: West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office (WVSFMO) is searching for an Elkins man accused of attempting to burn his own house down.

The WVSFMO said in a press release Friday that the fire happened on Thursday, July 14 on Upper Isner Creek Road and caused about $17,000 in damage. Its investigators ruled that it was intentionally set.

An arrest warrant for Timothy Roy McDonald for charges of first degree arson was then filed, but as of Friday, the WVSFMO said McDonald remains at large.

The WVSFMO is asking that anyone who knows where McDonald is or has seen him call their local 911 center or the W.Va. Arson Hotline at 800-233-FIRE (3473).