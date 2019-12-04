Elkins man accused of possessing child pornography

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has been arrested after troopers said they received a tip that he possessed nearly 150 files of child pornography.

Randy Kinzy Jr.

On or about September 5, 2019, Randy Kinzy Jr., 38, of Elkins used his email address and username to view child pornography images, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police. Troopers said that in a recorded statement, Kinzy admitted that he had viewed child pornography on his cell phone. Kinzy then stated that the incident occurred a month or so prior because the app he was using, Kik, had since locked him out of his account.

Troopers said they received consent from Kinzy to search his electronic devices and that Kinzy advised he would look at young children on the internet because he was sexually assaulted when he was a child and it was what he liked to look at. Kinzy also told state police that he would use free WiFi from around town after he had used up data on his cell phone, according to the complaint.

Troopers said they received a cyber tip on September 6 that Kinzy was in possession of approximately 146 files of child pornography and a separate cyber tip earlier in the year on May 5, that Kinzy was in possession of approximately 5 files of child pornography.

Kinzy has been charged with distribution and exhibiting material, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,000.