ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Elkins man accused of attempting to burn his own house down who the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office warned was at large last week has been arrested and charged with first degree arson.

The fire happened on June 14. According to the criminal complaint against Timothy Roy McDonald, responding firefighters noticed light smoke when they were called to the scene, and a neighbor told them that the residents of the home had fled just before they arrived.

Once inside, firefighters found two separate fires, one in the hallway and one in the master bathroom, according to the complaint. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters requested that the State Fire Marshal investigate.

Investigators detailed in the complaint that the fire in the hallway had “a distinct inverted ‘V’ pattern” which they believed to indicate the potential use of an ignitable.

Interviews with witnesses further confirmed investigators’ suspicions that the fire was sent intentionally by McDonald.

He is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bail.