ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Elkins man has admitted to possessing more than 300 grams of crystal meth and a firearm.

Joshua Cave

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Joshua Ervin Cave, 43, of Elkins, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drug possession and firearms charges. According to court documents, Cave was in possession of 338 grams of methamphetamine and a hunting rifle which were found during search warrants executed at his home and storage unit.

Upon his arrest in 2022, Cave was initially charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Cave is currently prohibited from possessing firearms due to two prior domestic assault convictions in Randolph County Magistrate Court.

Cave currently faces up to 20 years in prison for the drug charge and up to 10 years for the firearm charge. He is currently being held at the Tygard Valley Regional Jail and will be sentenced at a later date by a federal judge.

Cave’s case was investigated by the Mountain Region Drug Task Force.