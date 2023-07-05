PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly sending explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl, who he knew to be underage, in Barbour County.

Jaymes Arbogast

On June 26, troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were advised that a man had been “soliciting a minor for pictures and sex,” according to a criminal complaint.

During the course of the investigation, troopers learned that Jaymes Arbogast, 29, of Elkins, had been messaging a female victim who was “15 years of age at the same time the messages were sent,” troopers said.

While looking at messages from Arbogast on the victim’s phone, troopers said they observed that many of them were sexually explicit, including one where Arbogast said, “When you do decide to have sex the first time I want you to feel comfortable asking me.”

Troopers also were advised that Arbogast sent the girl “an audio recording via Facebook Messenger and stated that he knew he should not have messaged the victim,” according to the complaint.

Arbogast has been charged with soliciting a minor via electronic device. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.