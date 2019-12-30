Elkins man arrested after police respond to reported “drug party”

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has been arrested after police said they recovered marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine during a search.

On Friday, December 27 officers with the Elkins Police Department responded to a residence on Heavner Acres in Elkins in reference to a “drug party,” according to a criminal complaint. The complaint stated that as officers knocked on the door, they heard frantic movements throughout the residence.

George Meek II

Police said that when the door finally opened, they made contact with George Meek II, 62, of Elkins. Officers said that as Meek answered the door, they observed “thick smoke” coming from behind him and noticed the odor of marijuana.

Court documents stated that Meek allowed police inside the residence, where officers observed several empty plastic baggies laying on the kitchen table along with a substance believed by police to be marijuana. Officers said the marijuana was in several plastic baggies, which is consistent with the sale of controlled substances. Police said they also observed a black .38 Special revolver.

The complaint stated Meek was then detained until further investigation was completed. Police said they spoke with another man in the residence who told them to check the bathroom, where they located plastic baggies containing a substance believed by officers to be methamphetamine. Officers then obtained a search warrant, according to the complaint.

The complaint stated that while executing the search warrant, they recovered two firearms, multiple baggies consistent with the distribution of controlled substances, two drug ledgers, 43 baggies containing a substance believed to be marijuana, seven containers of the same substance, one bag of possible marijuana seeds, five bags containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine, one bag of a substance believed to be cocaine and multiple denominations of cash.

The complaint stated that Meek admitted to police that all of the drugs were his.

Meek has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $30,000.