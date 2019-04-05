Elkins man arrested for drug possession, failing to register as a sex offender

A Randolph County man has been arrested after police said he had multiple illegal drugs in his possession and failed to register as a sex offender.

On Friday April 5, at approximately 1 a.m. officers with the Elkins Police Department, along with troopers with West Virginia State Police and deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department were assisting parole officers locate a man who failed to meet the guidelines of his parole. While approaching a residence on Gilmore Street in Elkins, officers observed several male subjects run from the residence into a brush area.

Upon searching the brush, officers made contact with a man hiding under a large bush. The man originally gave officers a false name, but was later identified as Billy Isenhart, 34, of Elkins. Officers located a hat in the bush Isenhart was hiding under with a syringe lying on top of it.

Officers said they removed the hat from the bush and discovered a bag containing .06 grams of heroin, a bag containing 4.6 grams of marijuana and a bag containing 2.2 grams of methamphetamine. Police also located a small black scale, multiple clear plastic bags and $122 in cash. Isenhart was then placed into police custody, according to court documents.

Upon his arrest and correctly identifying him as Isenhart, officers discovered he had active warrants for his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.

Isenhart has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.