Elkins man charged after a young girl discloses multiple incidents of sexual abuse

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a girl discloses multiple incidents of sexual abuse in Randolph County.

On Mar. 26, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the report of a sexual assault, according to a criminal complaint.

Clyde Huffman

When officers spoke to the woman who called, they learned that a girl had been “sexually assaulted her approximately 3-4 years ago,” by Clyde Huffman, 66, of Elkins, deputies said.

During that time, Huffman “had taken her to his residence” on Pennys Lane in Elkins, and when Huffman went upstairs with the child, he “removed her clothes then removed his,” according to the complaint.

Huffman then sexually assaulted the girl, who “was in either kindergarten or 1st grade” at the time, deputies said.

The girl then stated that “a similar situation that occurred approximately 1 year later,” and that “no one else was in the residence at the time of either incident”; the original complainant also told deputies of a third incident, according to the complaint.

On Apr. 5, deputies attended an interview with the girl at the Randolph County Child Advocacy Center, and during that interview, the girl described incidents of of sexual assault, and that Huffman “stopped due to her screaming,” deputies said.

The girl also stated that “she did not want to do it but [Huffman] made her,” and that Huffman made her watch pornographic videos, according to the complaint.

Huffman has been charged with first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by guardian. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $200,000 bond.