ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Randolph County after he allegedly got a 15-year-old girl high and had sex with her.

On Oct. 10, 2021, the Elkins Police Department received a report of a 15-year-old girl being sexually assaulted by an adult man in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

Austin Poyner

Officers then interviewed the victim, who stated that Austin Poyner, 20, of Elkins, had picked her up from Elkins High School on Oct. 9 after she posted on Snapchat that she needed a ride home, officers said.

The victim told officers that before Poyner dropped her off, he “placed his hand on her thigh.” At that time she told Poyner she was only 15 and that “they could just be friends,” according to the complaint.

Later that day, Poyner picked her up from her residence and drove toward Bowden; Poyner then “pulled off onto a dirt road and rolled a brown in color, grape-flavored blunt with a white object [the victim] was told was a filter,” officers said.

The victim took “two hits off the blunt,” and Poynter “took one,” after which Poyner drove her to his home on Diamond Street in Elkins. Poyner then took her into his bedroom and had sexual intercourse with her, according to the complaint.

In the interview, the victim stated that “she could not possibly do anything, possibly because of the item they smoked prior,” officers said.

The victim’s mother used the find my iPhone feature on her smartphone to get her daughter’s location and arrived at the residence. Poyner told the victim “to just throw her clothes back on and go,” but she left many of her possessions at Poyner’s house during that time, according to the complaint.

Officers were able to locate the victim’s possessions later, and she completed a SANE kit at UHC in Bridgeport, officers said.

On Dec. 6, the SANE kit report was completed and noted that DNA matching Poyner was found; the female also tested positive for “(U) THC-COOH” in her system, according to the complaint.

Poyner has been charged with third-degree sexual assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.