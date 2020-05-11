Elkins man charged in Taylor County after deputies find marijuana during a traffic stop

GRAFTON, W.Va. — An Elkins man has been charged in Grafton after deputies said they found drugs during a traffic stop.

On May 10, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department saw a black sedan weaving in and out of lanes on W.Va. Route 119 south in Grafton, according to a criminal complaint.

Chester Warner

Deputies then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, and deputies made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Chester Warner, 27, of Elkins, and smelled “the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” deputies said.

After requesting assistance from the Grafton Police Department, deputies then asked Warner to exit the vehicle and asked him if he “had marijuana in the vehicle,” and Warner told deputies that “he had over an ounce,” according to the complaint.

Warner then “voluntarily went into the vehicle” and got out a green backpack which contained “multiple larger bags of marijuana,” and pulled out four individually wrapped bags of presumed marijuana out of it, deputies said.

Deputies also saw paraphernalia including “torch wrapping papers,” cut straws and a smoking device; deputies also learned that Warner “uses methamphetamine” and that he was currently under the influence of marijuana, according to the complaint.

When Warner admitted to being under the influence of marijuana, deputies detained him and read him his Miranda rights, at which point Warner told deputies that he “admitted to selling marijuana” and that he had $700 in cash in his wallet, most of which was “from selling marijuana,” deputies said.

Warner then pulled out a container from his pocket and opened it to show deputies that there was a “meth pipe” and a small bag of presumed methamphetamine, according to the complaint, to which Warner claimed the substance was not methamphetamine, but instead told deputies “he thought it was meth when he bought it, but he got ripped off.”

When deputies field tested the substance, it returned negative for methamphetamine, and deputies obtained a written consent from Warner to search his vehicle, according to deputies.

During the search, officers said they found two empty bags, two large bags containing presumed marijuana, a “meth pipe” and a capsule containing two wrappers with pills inside, one of which was a Hydrocodone and the other was vyvanse, according to the complaint.

Overall, deputies said that they seized 42.32 grams of marijuana worth approximately $850.

Warner has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.