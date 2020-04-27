Elkins man charged with malicious assault following stabbing incident over the weekend

ELKINS, W.Va. — An Elkins man has been charged with malicious assault following a stabbing incident over the weekend.

On April 25, officers with the Elkins Police Department were called to a residence at 947 South Davis Ave. in Elkins in reference to two individuals being stabbed, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Yost

When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the two victims: a man and a woman; officers said they observed both victims with a stab wound in their back. Officers attempted to stem the bleeding on the female, during which time she informed officers that she had been stabbed by Christopher Yost, 47, of Elkins, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers later made contact with Yost outside of his apartment at 122 1/2 Sound Randolph Ave. and then detained him, officers said.

The male victim then told officers that earlier that day, Yost had lifted a chair in an attempt to strike the female victim, but the male pushed Yost, who, in turn, stabbed him in the back, according to the criminal complaint.

Later, Yost was transported to the Elkins Police Department, during which time he was given his Miranda statement, which he waived in order to tell officers what had taken place prior to the stabbing, officers said.

According to Yost, he had gone to the residence on South Davis Avenue “to purchase an ounce of methamphetamine for 400 dollars,” according to the criminal complaint, and then the male victim “took his knife off Yost’s neck and then they both tumbled down the stairs.”

When he landed, Yost said that “he realized he was being ripped off,” and pulled out a second knife from its sheath; however, he told officers that he did not stab anyone during that altercation and left the residence, officers said.

Officers later obtained a video showing a male who matched Yost’s description approaching the South Davis Avenue residence from 10th Street and later leaving “in a running/limping manner” just prior to officers’ arrival, according to the complaint.

Both victims were transported to Davis Medical Center where they received treatments for their injuries, which police said were “laceration[s] in their backs that were approximately 2 inches in length.”

Yost has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.