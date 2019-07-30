Elkins man charged with possession when police serve warrant for previous crime

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man is facing a drug charge after police said they found drugs on him while serving a warrant for a previous crime.

Joshua Hedrick

On July 30, officers with the Elkins Police Department came into contact with Joshua Hedrick, 32, of Elkins, while traveling on Tenth Street and South Davis Avenue in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Elkins Police Department.

Officers were advised by E911 that Hedrick had an active warrant for his arrest, and police then placed him into custody after informing him of the active warrant, according to the complaint. As officers were placing Hedrick into the back of the police cruiser, he requested that officers take his backpack as well, police said.

When officers picked up the backpack, they asked if there was anything in there which shouldn’t be, to which Hedrick replied, “there’s some boxes and about an ounce of meth,” according to the complaint.

Police said that the boxes turned out to be Suboxone and there were several empty bags in the backpack, as well, a white container containing several pills imprinted MT7, a bag decorated with hearts which contained a white crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine and digital scales.

When asked by officers if there were any more controlled substances, Hedrick replied that there were on his bike, which officers secured before transporting Hedrick to Elkins City Hall for processing, according to the complaint.

Police said the recovered items amounted to 25 pills imprinted with 54 511, 11 pills imprinted MT7, 3.5 more pills imprinted 54 511, 49 clear plastic bags, one blue bag, two heart bags, one heart bag containing a white crystal substance, one clear bag containing a large amount of a white crystal like substance, one large bag also containing the same crystal like substance and digital scales with a white crystal residue.

Hedrick is charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.