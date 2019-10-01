Elkins man charged with wanton endangerment, police find 2 guns in litter box

ELKINS, W.Va. – An Elkins man is in custody after firing a weapon at people running from him and hiding the weapon in a litter box, according to police.

On Sept 29, officers with the Elkins Police Department were dispatched to the Gateway Apartments on Stoddard Avenue in Elkins in reference to a complaint of shots fired, according to a criminal complaint.

Kyle Roberts-Robey

When officers traveled to the scene, they were told that Kyle Roberts-Robey, 19, of Elkins, was shooting a revolver, and when they arrived, they secured the premises and learned Roberts-Robey was in apartment 1J, officers said.

Officers then detained Roberts-Robey in the apartment, as well as other occupants of the residence, and he told police his revolver was hidden in the closet in a litter box, according to the complaint.

After searching the litter box, officers found two firearms, one a semi-automatic pistol and the other a revolver. Additionally, officers said they found a spent shell casing inside a soda bottle which had been thrown away in the kitchen trash can.

The victims of the incident told officers they had gone to Roberts-Robey’s residence to get their laptop and movies, but when they left the apartment, Roberts-Robey followed them outside and brandished a gun at them, according to the complaint.

Roberts-Robey told the victims he would kill them, and then pulled the hammer of the gun back, asking one of the victims to give him their phone, police said.

After receiving the phone, Roberts-Robey told the victims to leave, then threw the phone to the ground and smashed it, according to the complaint. Police also said that Roberts-Robey shot at the victims as they were leaving.

Roberts-Robey is charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.