Elkins man faces sex charges after troopers say he impregnated 13-year-old girl

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man is facing sex charges after he impregnated a 13-year-old girl in his care, according to West Virginia State Police.

Martin Roy, 42, of Elkins, is charged with second degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, according to his criminal complaint.

Martin Roy

In a Child Protective Services interview, the 13-year-old girl told CPS workers and a state trooper that she was placed in Roy’s care while her mother was incarcerated for child neglect. While in his care, she was given a pill that made her pass out, and when she woke up, she found her pants were pulled down and that her feet were tied together, the girl told investigators.

Investigators learned that Roy had told two family members that he had “visions” that he had sexual intercourse with the victim, court documents said. When asked about the visions, Roy told state police that the girl had told him that she had come into his room and had intercourse with him, but that he did not believe that it had happened, according to the criminal complaint.

State troopers were able to confirm through DNA testing that Roy is the father of the baby, according to the complaint.

Roy is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $100,000, cash only.