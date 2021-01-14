Elkins man facing multiple charges after threatening to “bring Armageddon” against police officers following DUI arrest

ELKINS, W.Va. – A man has been arrested on multiple charges after police said he made multiple threats to Elkins Police officers, including threatening to “bring Armageddon” against officers following his DUI arrest.

A criminal complaint filed by the Elkins Police Department stated that on Thursday, Jan 14, officers were patrolling the area near Davis Medical Center in Elkins when the witnessed a blue Mustang swerve across the yellow line towards the other side of the road. The complaint stated the vehicle swerved multiple other times, once nearly hitting the curb, resulting in officers initiating a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Brian Evick

Upon making contact with the driver, Brian Evick, of Elkins, officers said they noticed his eyes were bloodshot and glossy and that they detected “the odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from him. Officers also said Evick spoke with slurred speech. When officers asked Evick if he had consumed any alcoholic beverages, he responded that he “had a few about four hours ago,” according to police.

Police then asked Evick to step out of the vehicle to perform some field sobriety tests and as he attempted to step out of the vehicle he “was grabbing all over the vehicle, including the gear shift as it appeared he was disoriented,” the complaint stated. Officers said they then noticed an open beer container on the driver’s side floorboard. Police then asked Evick if he had any head injuries or vision problems and he responded “No.”

Evick then showed signs of impairment on three separate field sobriety tests before refusing to do the preliminary breath test and turning away from the officers, according to the complaint. Police said that when officers advised Evick to put his hands behind his back, he became combative and began to pull away from officers.

The officers were finally able to place hand restraints on him and put him in the back of the patrol vehicle when he said “I will bring Armageddon against you, you don’t know who you are messing with,” according to the complaint. Police said that during the transport to the Elkins Police Department, Evick stated “I will come after you, your parents, your grandkids, everything.” Additionally, officers said that during processing, Evick said “Let me catch that cop out of uniform.”

The complaint stated that Evick refused to sign the DUI information sheet along with the implied consent statement and that he refused to comply with the Secondary Chemical Breath Test.

Evick has been charged with driving under the influence and obstructing an officer, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.