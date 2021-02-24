Elkins man gets 6 year prison sentence on federal meth charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Randolph County man, Thursday, to six years in federal prison, for a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Nicholas Owens, 25 of Elkins, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute More Than Five Grams of Methamphetamine” in September 2020. Owens admitted to having more than five grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” or “ice,” in August 2019 in Randolph County.

The Elkins Police Department investigated the case.

