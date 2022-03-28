ELKINS, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Randolph County man, Monday to more than seven years(86 months) in federal prison for selling methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Edwin Taylor

Edwin Taylor, 54 of Elkins, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Taylor sold methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” and “ice,” in January 2020 in Randolph County.

Taylor was initially indicted on five counts of the meth charge, in December 2020.

He faced up to 20 years in federal prison.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated the case against Taylor.

