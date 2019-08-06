Elkins man in custody after fleeing in vehicle, on foot

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man is facing multiple charges, including his second drug charge in four months, following a vehicle and on-foot chase with police in Elkins.

On Monday, officers with the Elkins Police Department were conducting a routine patrol of Davis Avenue and Third Street where they came in contact with a gray Jeep with an expired registration, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Elkins Police Department.

The Jeep was traveling towards Randolph Avenue, and officers turned to follow it when it began to speed up towards the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Third Street, police said.

Officers continued to follow the Jeep as it made a right turn onto Henry Avenue and travel towards a four-way intersection of Second and Henry, where the Jeep turned right and ignored the stop sign, according to the complaint.

Billy Isenhart

The pursuing officers then turned on their emergency lights and siren and chased the Jeep until it came to an abrupt stop in an alley between Henry and Kerens, and a male identified as Billy Isenhart, 34, of Elkins, exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot, police said.

Officers pursued Isenhart through the backyards of residences on Second Street, but lost sight of him at some point during the foot chase, police said. When officers were headed back to the police cruiser, two bystanders informed them that Isenhart had run underneath a porch between two residences, and when officers went to the location, they saw him hiding between the porch and a shrubbery, according to the complaint.

Isenhart was given multiple commands by officers, yet failed to comply, and after multiple attempts to get him to adhere to their requests, officers pepper sprayed Isenhart in the face for a one-second period, according to the complaint.

Police said they then restrained and secured Isenhart in the back of the police cruiser, and made contact with a passenger in Isenhart’s vehicle and got permission to search the Jeep.

During the search, officers found a blue AWS digital scale with a white crystalline substance of presumed methamphetamine, and on Isenhart’s person, they found multiple bags, U.S. currency, a bag filled with a crystalline substance of presumed methamphetamine, as well as another bag with the character “Heisenberg” from the show Breaking Bad printed on it, the complaint states.

Isenhart is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.

Isenhart was previously arrested in April and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.