Elkins man in custody after police find drugs on his person during routine traffic stop

ELKINS, W.Va. — An Elkins man is in police custody after they find drugs on his person during a routine traffic stop.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 8, officers with the Elkins Police Department were advised that there was an ATV parked in front of a residence on Delaware Avenue for a second time that evening, according to a criminal complaint.

David Hinkle

When officers arrived at the Delaware Avenue residence, they saw a male sitting on a red Honda ATV which was parked in the middle of the road, officers said, and when officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, they stepped out to identify the male as David Hinkle, 59, of Elkins.

While talking to officers, Hinkle said that he had broken down and was “trying to figure out what he should do next,” at which point officers asked him for his license, registration, and proof of insurance, to which Hinkle replied he did not have any of those items, according to the complaint.

At that time, officers contacted the 911 center to request a wrecker to come pick up the ATV, but Hinkle managed to produce an identification, which returned as revoked for a DUI, officers said.

Officers then placed Hinkle under arrest for driving on a suspended license and began a search of the ATV and his person, according to the complaint, during which time the officers found a glass smoking device with a brown and white residue on Hinkle’s person, as well as two small bags of a white crystal-like substance, an empty bag with a white residue and another bag which contained multiple folded pieces of foil consistent with packaging for heroin.

During the time officers were transporting Hinkle for processing, he informed them that he “uses meth” and that he “bought two 50 bags” for his own person use, but didn’t know how the heroin got onto his person because he didn’t use it, officers said.

Officers opened one of the foil packets and found a brown, powdery substance inside consistent with heroin, according to the complaint. In all, there were 12 foil folds of the brown powdery substance, officers said.

Hinkle is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.