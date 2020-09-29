Elkins man pleads guilty to dumping shingles, siding that contained asbestos in Monongahela National Forest

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has pleaded guilty to dumping siding and shingles that contained asbestos in the Monongahela National Forrest in April, according to a post on the West Virginia Natural Resources Police Facebook page.

Officers said the Billy Leary Jr., of Elkins, pleaded guilty to one charge of creating an open dump. An additional charge of creating an open dump and endangering public health was dismissed in the plea agreement, according to the post. Leary was sentenced to six months in jail, which was suspended by the court. The post stated that Leary was fined $100, plus court costs and ordered to pay $14,021 in restitution to the State for cleanup costs.

The dump site was discovered of Forest Service Road 91 near Stuart’s Knob in the Monongahela National Forest on April 11, 2020.

Courtesy of WV Natural Resources Police

Courtesy of WV Natural Resources Police

The post stated that along with the assistance of the public and other State agencies, Natural Resources Police Corporal Greg Smith, the investigating officer, was able to quickly develop a suspect and other supporting evidence to bring the case to a conclusion.

Natural Resources Police said they would like to thank the public for its assistance in this case.