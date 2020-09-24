Elkins man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – An Elkins man has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge.

Nicholas Owens, 25, has admitted to a methamphetamine charge, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Owens pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine. Owens admitted to having more than five grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” or “ice,” in August 2019 in Randolph County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Owens faces five to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million.

The Elkins Police Department investigated.