Elkins man pleads guilty to federal drug-related gun charge

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joshua Raines

ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – A Randolph County has admitted to a firearms charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Joshua Raines

Joshua Raines, 37 of Elkins, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Crime.” Raines admitted to having a .40 caliber pistol during a drug trafficking crime in August 2019.

Raines was also arrested in May 2019, when Elkins Police found more than $1,500 in cash, Oxycodone pills, marijuana and a .22 Magnum revolver, during a traffic stop.

Raines faces at least five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case against Raines.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories