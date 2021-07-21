Elkins man pleads guilty to federal drug-related gun charge

ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – A Randolph County has admitted to a firearms charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Joshua Raines

Joshua Raines, 37 of Elkins, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Crime.” Raines admitted to having a .40 caliber pistol during a drug trafficking crime in August 2019.

Raines was also arrested in May 2019, when Elkins Police found more than $1,500 in cash, Oxycodone pills, marijuana and a .22 Magnum revolver, during a traffic stop.

Raines faces at least five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case against Raines.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.