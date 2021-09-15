Elkins man pleads guilty to federal meth charge, faces up to 20 years behind bars

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has admitted to a federal drug charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Billy Ray Shamblin

Billy Ray Shamblin, 37 of Elkins, pleaded guilty Wednesday, to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Shamblin admitted to selling methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” and “ice,” in February 2020 in Randolph County.

He was initially indicted, in December 2020, on three counts.

Shamblin faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated the case.

Shamblin is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting his sentence.