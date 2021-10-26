Elkins man pleads guilty to federal meth charge

Edwin Taylor

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has admitted to selling methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Edwin Taylor, 54 of Elkins, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Taylor sold methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” and “ice,” in January 2020 in Randolph County, according to Ihlenfeld’s office.

Taylor was initially indicted on five counts of the meth charge, in December 2020.

Taylor faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated the case against Taylor.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Tuesday’s plea hearing.

Taylor is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, awaiting sentencing.

