ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Elkins man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison after he was found to have sold methamphetamine in the Elkins area on multiple occasions.

James Ray Arbogast

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, James Ray Arbogast, 57, of Elkins was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison on Friday after court documents and statements revealed that he sold meth out of his Elkins home to a confidential informant several times. The sales were caught on video and showed Arbogast weighing the drugs on a digital scale.

Arbogast’s case was investigated by the Mountain Region Drug Task Force and U.S. Attorney Stephen Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the U.S. Government.