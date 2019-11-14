Elkins man sentenced to 5 years in prison for federal drug charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – An Elkins man was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday for his role in a methamphetamine distribution operation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a release.

Scott Hamrick

Scott Hamrick, 39, also known as “Basic,” pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in April 2019, according to the release. The U.S. Attorney’s office stated Hamrick admitted to conspiring with another person to distribute methamphetamine in Randolph County in the spring of 2017.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crime Task Force, the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crime Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, the West Virginia State Police, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Buckhannon Police Department, and the Weston Police Department investigated the case, according to the release.

Additionally, Hamrick was arrested in an unrelated incident in February 2019 when police said he lead officers on a lengthy police chase in Randolph County. Following the chase, police said they found methamphetamine and a loaded gun in his vehicle.