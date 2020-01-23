Elkins man sentenced to 6 months in prison for federal tax fraud

ELKINS, W.Va. — An Elkins man who pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges was sentenced Thursday.

According to a press release sent out by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Rocky Tingler, 54, of Elkins, pleaded guilty to one count of providing a false statement on a federal tax return and one count of failure to pay over employment taxes.

In July 2019, according to the release, Tingler admitted to understating the gross receipts or sales on his 2015 tax return by an amount exceeding $988,000.

At his construction business, Tingler admitted to collecting $790 in federal income tax from his employees when the total should have been $25,706, the release states.

As a result of the plea, Tingler was sentenced to 6 months in prison and must repay his tax liability — determined to be between $250,000-$550,000 — to the IRS, according to the release.