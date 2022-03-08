ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found drugs while stopping a man for riding a bike in a prohibited area in Elkins.

Paul Himes

On March 7, officers with the Elkins Police Department were patrolling the area of South Davis Avenue in Elkins when they saw a man riding a bicycle in an illegal area, which violates city ordinance, according to a criminal complaint.

After stopping the man, identified as Paul Himes, 37, of Elkins, officers observed a set of digital scales in his vest, and when officers detained him and took the scales, they saw “a white powder residue on them,” officers said.

When officers searched Himes’ person, they found a bag which contained folded paper with presumed heroin, more folded paper containing presumed fentanyl, a small “vile of ‘Narcan’,” a purple container with presumed fentanyl and a cell phone, according to the complaint.

Himes has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.