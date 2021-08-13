Elkins man to spend more than 12 years in federal prison on meth charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Randolph County man Friday to 12 and a half years in federal prison for a drug charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Jesse Tolson

Jesse Tolson, 35 of Elkins, pleaded guilty in December 2020 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute More Than Fifty Grams of Methamphetamine.” Tolson admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in December 2019 in Randolph County.

When police officers were investigating a child neglect case, which resulted in the arrest of two women, they found a number of items with Tolson’s name on them, which then led to his arrest.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Tolson faced at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison.

Tolson remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.