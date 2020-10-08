Elkins pair charged with operating a meth lab

ELKINS, W.Va. – Two Randolph County residents are facing charges after police said they found the pair with a mobile meth lab.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Elkins Police made a traffic stop on Cole Avenue after spotting a gold Ford Taurus with no inspection or registration stickers.

Officers immediately smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and noticed syringes inside the car, according to court documents.

Melissa Taylor

Officers then removed a passenger from the car, Melissa Taylor, 44 of Elkins, who told them she had a marijuana pipe in her pocket, police said. They also had the driver, James McDermott, 51 of Elkins, step out of the car.

While searching the vehicle, officers found multiple syringes, green leafy substances that they believed to be marijuana and multiple items used in the operation of a “shake and bake” meth lab, according to criminal complaints for the pair. Those items included a bag full of white powder, salt, butane fuel, Mucinex tablets, a bottle that contained a coffee filter, ammonium nitrate from an instant cold pack, the insides of lithium batteries and a clear liquid, the complaints said.

When asked for safety reasons if it was a working lab, McDermott told the officers that the items were “old.”

James McDermott

They then found an open instant cold pack, lithium batteries and a packet of antihistamine tablets in Taylor’s purse.

McDermott and Taylor were each charged with operating or attempting to operate a clandestine drug laboratory and exposure of first responders to manufacturing methamphetamine.

Both are being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $25,000 each.